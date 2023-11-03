Pokémon GO promises us a month of November 2023 full of news and many interesting things that we cannot miss. Hence the need arises for the Nintendera community to inform you of all the updates and additions that we can find for the Niantic game for this month. Don’t miss anything, and follow this article as a guide to all the Pokémon bosses that we will find in the November 2023 Raids in Pokémon GO.

What are the Raids in Pokémon GO?

As is customary every month, we have with incredible Raids in Pokémon GO that we cannot miss and that will give us the opportunity to participate in unique challenges, exceptional battles and endless additional options to the Pokémon GO experience. Raids are unleashed when a Raid Boss has invaded a Gym and there are different types:

Obviously, to participate in these raids you will need the famous raid passes. So if you want to know how to get them, we leave you a guide available to get free Raid Passes and how to use them to play from home.

Mega Raids in Pokémon GO

Mega Banette – October 20 to November 2, 2023. Mega Houndoom – November 2 to November 12, 2023. Mega Kangashkan – November 16 to November 30, 2023.

5 star raids

Darkrai – October 20 to November 2, 2023. Genesect HidroROM – From November 2 to November 9, 2023. Virizion – From November 9 to 16, 2023. Cobalion – From November 16 to 23, 2023. Terrakion – From November 23 to 30, 2023.

3-star raids in Pokémon GO

Raids of this type They will be permanent throughout the month of Novemberand we can find these very interesting Pokémon:

Lapras Clefable Drudiggon Raticate of Alola

1 star raids

To finish with these very common Pokémon GO raids, These are the Pokémon that will have a greater appearance in the title during this month of November. Are you going to miss them?

Pineco Zigzagoon de Galar Rockruff Bounsweet Roggenrola