Pokémon GO is one of those games that has had a strong impact on the nintendo community and the franchise itself for years. The Niantic title has been bringing constant content since its inception. But some of the most requested features by the players have not arrived until very recently.

We refer to the Party Play function, as it allows players to explore new features of the game cooperatively with whomever they choose. The challenges that can be completed now will allow us to increase attack power and resolve battles that were previously much more complicated.

However, this function was not compatible with Routes, another of the mechanics most played by the Pokémon GO community. This was a situation that frustrated many players. This frustration has been heard by Niantic who decided as of November 14, 2023 to solve this problemso at this time the Routes can be explored and enjoyed with the Party Play function with friends.

