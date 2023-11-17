Pokémon GO players often share many aspects of the game with the general community of the game. As well as certain characteristics or situations in which they find some points of “improvement” in the gaming experience. Such is the case of an anecdote shared on the Pokémon GO subreddit. Where players of the Niantic game are discussing which research tasks they think are not worth completing.

In this article as a guide we will review those tasks and investigations that you could save and that would practically not affect your progress in the game at all.

What are Field Research tasks in Pokémon GO?

Field research tasks They are an important part of the game’s progression system. In fact, these same investigations are what encourage a part of the community to try different strategies and methodologies to progress and obtain rewards in the game. There are many players who argue that certain tasks do not require their entire completion to affect our progress in Pokémon GO. Since many of these involve investing a large amount of time and exploration which sometimes is not fairly rewarded.

These are some of the tasks that part of the community considers “useless” to complete

What field research do you immediately delete?

Everything has originated from a very curious post through Reddit in which a user has asked which field investigations and tasks would be deleted or directly removed from completion. And the community, logically, has not been slow to respond and give a particular vision of the matter.

Some users gave strength to the proposal “take a photo of 3 dark/ghost type Pokémon”. Others argued that all missions ask you to find or photograph a specific number of a specific type of Pokémon. Since they are very tedious and sometimes the reward does not match the time and effort invested.

In general terms, that was the feeling of a community that increasingly shows in public the obvious complaints that the game faces in certain aspects.

