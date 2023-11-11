The Pokémon GO Store is a virtual space where we can exchange our in-game currencies for objects to help us in the adventure.

Currently there are events such as the November Raids or the task of defeating Giovanni and his henchmen Arlo, Sierra and Cliff. And if that were not enough, we still have all kinds of Field Research Tasks and Gift Codes of the month.

But from time to time you need to pause the adventure and spend all the money accumulated in the store. Although the latest sale will make you want to avoid shopping for a while.

The worst offer seen in the Pokémon GO store

A recent fan post caught the community’s attention by highlighting one of the worst deals ever seen on the Pokémon GO store.

Promoted under the title of “Expert box”, this box for “experts” costs 1,100 PokéCoins in the store. However, it only contains five fast attack MTs and five charged attack MTs.

If you’re wondering why this deal is so bad, it’s because 1,100 PokéCoins is roughly equivalent to $10. With that money you could buy tons of other things in any game that includes microtransactions.

“Is this the worst box ever,” questioned the player who shared the screenshot. Many agreed yes, adding that they had never seen such a bad deal on the market. Pokémon GO store.

“In fact, yesterday I deleted 10 of each because they were piling up,” added another player. Apparently many don’t even know what to do with so many TMs, since there were other similar responses in the comments.

The problem is that TMs are not a rare item in Pokémon GO; in fact, they are quite common. These allow your Pokémon to learn random fast or charged moves, but there are many ways to get them without paying. This includes doing Raids, Field Research, as gifts or even in the GO Battle League.

“Last month there was a box that only had regular berries,” another trainer said. “I think that was the worst in history.”

So now there is competition for the worst offer on the Pokémon GO store. TMs and Berries can be quite common. However, getting PokéCoins is much more difficult.

How to get free PokéCoins

Get free PokéCoins for the Pokémon GO store It is not a simple task.

At the moment there is only one method, but it is limited to 50 PokéCoins per day. This means that, if you strive to be consistent, you can achieve up to 350 coins a week.

The method requires that you approach an area where there is a Gym. Pokémon GO. Once there, you will have to make sure the Gym is your team’s color. If not, your first step will be to use your Pokémon to battle until you take the Gym for your team.

Once you have control of the Gym, you can place one of your Pokémon to defend it. When this Pokémon is defeated by other trainers, you will automatically receive some coins. However, you can only get a maximum of six PokéMonedaswhich means that you will have to repeat the process every hour for 8 hours to achieve 48 PokéMonedas.

To give you an idea of ​​how much this is, 100 PokéMonedas They are equivalent to $1 of real money in the store. It is a laborious method, but it works for those who do not want to invest their pay in the app. Pokémon GO.

Other items you can buy in the Pokémon GO store They include Poké Ball, Incense, Bait Modules, Lucky Eggs, Incubators, Super Incubators, Star Pieces and more.