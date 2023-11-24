Pokémon GO It has many good things as a game, but sometimes Niantic’s policies are not the bestand this translates into general discontent on the part of the community, which sees every day how many fans complain about some mechanics and also about the increasingly higher prices of items in the store.

And it seems that these complaints have also collided head-on with the latest special investigation which is currently available in store for €9.99. The Master Ball special research has earned some criticism for its high price and for having few rewards for its cost.

Special Research: Master Ball is a paid Special Research available from Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 10:00 AM local time. Available to Trainers who were unable to complete the season-long Timed Research.https://t.co/2dcl2et34O — Pokémon GO Hub (@PokemonGOHubNet) November 22, 2023

Likewise, some players have complained when they see that this investigation is much easier to complete than those that are available for free from time to time in the game. A new move from Niantic that has not convinced the general bulk of Pokémon GO players.

