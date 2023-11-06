Pokémon GO is currently one of the most complete Pokémon titles that we can find it in current games of the franchise. Although there is a bittersweet feeling with part of the community due to many of Niantic’s decisions, players continue to enjoy the mobile title.

However, a few days ago it emerged a very interesting proposal from a certain sector of the community of Pokémon GO that has left us wondering if the game really needs a greater variety of Poké Balls or Pokéballs.

When is Niantic going to add other pokeballs to the game? i.e the quick ball, dusk ball, luxury ball, etc

Be that as it may, we leave the original debate at your entire disposal so that you can participate in it. Do you also think that It would be necessary for Niantic to introduce new types of Poké Ball? Opinions among community members so far have been diverse.

Some Poké Balls that could be added would be, for example, the “Quick ball”, “Dusk ball” and others that can complement the playing style of millions of players around the world. A claim that falls within what was expected and that, with some force from the community, could reach Niantic’s ears.

