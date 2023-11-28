We already knew the dates of their future events, now we have more news about Pokémon GO. It seems that Niantic continues to reveal plans for the app.

In this case, it has been confirmed that the new season will bring us a Raid Day and other events towards the end of the year. Celebrate Pokémon from the Sinnoh region’s past with a raid day featuring Hisui’s Samurott! I don’t know when Hisui’s Samurott will return, so don’t miss the opportunity as we inaugurate the new Season!

Prepare your team to face an incredible challenge! With Team Play, you’ll be sure to have an advantage in this raid day event by using gear upgrades.

Keep the team together, Trainers, we have a feeling this won’t be the last Pokémon originally discovered in the Hisui region to appear.

Hisui’s Samurott Raid Day in Pokémon GO

Sunday, December 3, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Pokémon debut

Hisui’s Samurott, the Majestic Pokémon, will make its Pokémon GO debut in three-star raids!

Samurott de Hisui

Event bonus

You will receive up to five additional free raid passes by spinning the photo disc in the Gyms.

The remote raid limit will increase to 20 from Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 1:00 AM (Saturday, December 2, 4:00 PM PST), until Monday, December 4, 2023, at 4:00 (Sunday, December 3, at 7:00 PM PST).

Increased chance of encounters with Shiny Hisui’s Samurott.

Hisui’s Samurott will appear more frequently in raids!

Ticket for the event

For 5.00 USD (or the equivalent price in your local currency), you can purchase a ticket that grants the following bonuses.

These bonuses will begin to be available on Sunday, December 3, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time.

Eight additional Raid Passes by spinning the Gym Photo Disc (up to a daily total of 14)

More chance to get Rare Candies++

50% more Raid XP

Double Stardust in Raids

