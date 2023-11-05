Pokémon GO brings us a new challenge that we will have to face with the Mega Garchomp Raid special event. In this article as a guide we will tell you all rewards, bonuses and important dates What you need to know to be aware of this guide, since very soon this great “threat” to the peace of the Pokémon GO ecosystem will land wanting to wreak havoc. If you are a Pokémon trainer looking for intense challenges, this is yours.

Mega Garchomp in Pokémon GO – Date

Mega Garchomp can be an incredible bonus if you get the feat of defeating him and achieving the necessary requirements to have him on your team. It has a brutal attack and also being a ground/dragon type, we will have a brutal offensive capacity and resistance as it is the Mega version of the Pokémon. It is also one of the most profitable options today to create a feared team in Pokémon GO. Mega Garchomp Raid Day is scheduled for Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Time:

2PM to 5PM in your local time. – 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Mega Garchomp Raid Day

As we have previously mentioned, the day chosen to carry out this challenge will be next Saturday, November 11. During 3 hours On the day we will have the opportunity to participate in this special Mega Raid for a unique Pokémon GO event. Remember that you have a special date with this incredible Pokémon and there is less than a week left until it occurs, write it down on your calendar!

Mega Garchomp Shiny

This special event marks the debut of Mega Garchomp in Pokémon GO. In order to evolve Garchomp we will have to get the long-awaited Mega Energy which will help us access the Mega Evolution and be able to have this Pokémon on our team in the future. In addition, Garchomp Shiny is already present in Pokémon GO.

In the Mega Raid event we can also find some Shiny Garchomp as a reward. Remember that to have the Mega version of the Pokémon, you will have to have Mega Energy and then use it with the Garchomp of your choice. If you have a Shiny Garchomp in your range of options, you can transform it into a mega one as with a normal one.

Guide to defeat Mega Garchomp.

Rewards and bonuses

Event Bonuses

Niantic is rolling out several improvements right now. So it turns out complicated establish what the exact bonuses that we receive during this important day may end up being. As long as we participate in raids during the hours we have previously informed you about, we will have a better chance of participating in this long-awaited raid. These are the bonuses that we will have at the moment:

Mega Garchomp will appear more frequently in raids. Remote Raid Passes go from 5 to 10 for the day of the event. Increased chance of finding Shiny Garchomp in the raid. We can obtain a total of 5 extra raid passes by spinning the PokéStops. We can participate in the raid by spending €5 for an exclusive ticket with extra bonuses.

What do we get with the exclusive Raid ticket?

8 additional raid passes. More chance of getting XL Candies. Double the Stardust. A total of 50% more experience during our Raid confrontations.