Mateo, a researcher who loves to travel, is on his way to Pokémon GO. Mateo enjoys collecting and exchanging postcards and gifts from all over the world, and is looking forward to meeting you at the end of the Routes.

When you are approaching the destination of a Route, Mateo may be waiting for you with some gifts. Talk to Mateo to start the gift exchange. Choose the gift from Mateo that you want to exchange from the destination or starting point of the Route, or from a nearby PokéStop. If you want, you can add a sticker. Then select Exchange. You will receive a new Legacy from another Trainer. Don’t forget to add new postcards to the Postcard Album to expand your collection and get new forms of Vivillon.

You can participate in the gift exchange with Mateo once a day.

Routes and team play

Let the party begin in Pokémon GO with Team Play! Trainers who are in a group will now be able to complete Routes together. Which Routes are you most looking forward to exploring with your friends?

If you want more information about Team Play, the new Pokémon GO feature that changes the way you play with your friends, you can go here.

One million Routes created around the world!

Since the launch of the Routes in July 2023, Trainers from all over the world have helped us create wonderful Routes for their communities to enjoy. Around the world, one million Routes have been created. We can’t wait to see how many more are yet to come.

Do you want to know more about the Routes? Enter the Routes page here.