Pokémon GO is one of the current games which has a very active community. Both when giving advice and creating interesting topics that can serve of interest to the gaming community. One of the topics that has been talked about the most these days is maximizing the power of Pokémon.

A piece of advice shared by a Pokémon trainer from the Niantic game has made it clear that before fully maximizing the level of our Pokémon, let’s try to stay at level 49.5 before completing the task that we will tell you below:

Anyone who is planning to max out their Pokemon, would suggest to keep them at 49.5 till they reach this task.

Although this advice has been taken as something positive by most, Others have argued that it is quite an odyssey to reach such a level of experience in Pokémon GOand that in many cases we will have to wait many years to reach such a level.

Do you think this advice has been useful or does it seem more like a nod to those players who continue to constantly fight to open a space in the Pokémon GO level progress?

