Lately, Pokémon Go players have been debating on social networks and forums about something that has been bothering them for some time: Niantic is surreptitiously eliminating PokeStops.

Pokestops are one of the oldest mechanics in the game and also the most usefulthat’s why the players are investigating what is happening.

This user has shared on Reddit the evolution of his play area, explaining that it is a rural area and, therefore, it takes a lot of work to play and level up; but little by little new Pokestops were added, making the task easier. It turns out that little by little the Pokestops around them have been disappearing:

Pokestops are vanishing

byu/Lechonkje inpokemongo

As you can see in the images, over time this player has run out of nearby Pokestops. and you don’t know what is happening and if it is only in your game area or if the same thing is also happening to other players.

Many players have joined the comments stating that it is also happening to them, that at first it was barely noticeable, but now it is something very visible. They want Niantic to give some kind of explanation about this.

Today we don’t know anything official about this, but we will be attentive to any news. Ruetir.com, is this happening to you?

