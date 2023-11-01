Pokémon GO is a game that offers us all kinds of mechanics, features and content. With its ups and downs and its things to improve, but trying to be continually updated. However, a group of players with color blindness are asking Niantic for changes to the game.

A post on Reddit asks the company to allow players who suffer from color blindness an option in the menus to switch to different colors of Pokéstops that can be rotated. This initiative has arisen as a result of some changes seen in the Harvest Festival.

Niantic should allow us to switch to a different color for Pokéstops that can be spun.

byu/ElsonDaSushiChef inpokemongo

This request to request changes in the game was born in such a way that it is receiving increasing support from much of the communityand above all, those people who have vision problems or differences, such as color blindness.

Via