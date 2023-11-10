Pokémon GO players have launched a most curious initiative. They have carried out a vote to find out which Pokémon in the game is the one that, in appearance, turns out to be the most “useless or stupid”. A vote in which there was no shortage of funny comments and more than one meme material image.

All users who enter the Reddit thread that has been opened to be able to contribute our grain of sand In this interesting initiative, you can leave a comment or an image about which Pokémon you think is the silliest of all.

What’s your pick for the dumbest looking Pokémon?

byu/FAmos inpokemongo

From Persian de Alola, through Crabominable, Lickilicky, Lickitung and many others that have left us the contributions of the community. If you had to propose one, what would it be for you? Don’t forget to participate in both the Reddit post and the comments on this entry.

