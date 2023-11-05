The Pokémon GO fandom is one of the most numerous that currently exists within the video game communities. It is no wonder, since Niantic has been building the bases, foundations and more of one of the most active and participatory communities in forums today for years.

And as a result of this, these types of experiences and situations arise that reach us directly. from the stories of those involved in the process. In fact, players have begun to share with the entire community some of the most exceptional and incredible stories, photos, and circumstances that have happened to them at PokéStops.

What is the most unhinged Pokestop name, description, or photo you have seen in the wild?

byu/B_Gerbs1 inpokemongo

And the post on Reddit is not taking long to spread with most curious anecdotes and photos. From gyms with funny photos, meme material, incredibly absurd stories and a dozen more interesting situations that you may be interested in seeing first-hand.

If you want to follow the latest up-to-date Pokémon and Pokémon GO news, Do not hesitate to take a look at this official link on our website. That said, we invite you to share information yourself about any interesting events that have happened to you at the PokéStops.

Via