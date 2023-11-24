Many Pokémon GO players on smartphones are criticizing the price of the “incredibly expensive” Master Ball that comes in Special Research.

Niantic is still active with Pokémon GO and its others games in mobiles for iOS y Android -like Monster Hunter Now and Pikmin Bloom-, but some users are not happy with the precio of the Master Ball.

This item was available for free for a limited time, but now that it is under Special Exploration content: Master Ball It became paid and there are those who criticize it for something they could have gotten without paying.

This opportunity was under free access and is no longer available and now the only way to get this ball is to pay extra, something that no one wants to do for what it costs.

With a price of €8.50 in the in-game store, there are those who are opposed to it and They criticize Niantic for asking so much money for a simple object; although we already know which one we are talking about.

Through various social networks -such as red social de Elon Musk-, hay Pokémon GO players who have reacted reluctantly: “$8 for a Master Ball and 200K XP is incredibly expensive, wtf,” said one.

Another said: “I thought it was going to be $4.99. Now it turns out it’s $7.99. But it’s still easier and cheaper than the original for a limited time. Ironic!”

“It’s nice that it’s an option, but I don’t like it,” said another. “Especially when you consider that it seems easier compared to limited research.

It is really evident that there is no mention of incursions into the paid search line, but despite the complaints, everything has continued since November 22, 2023.

We’ll see if later they decide to lower the price or include more things in the pack so that not just a Master Ballalthough this would diminish its importance.

Use it on a Dragonite or a Pikachu in PokemonGO?

Who else has joined the criticism of Niantic for the very expensive price to get a Master Ball in Pokémon GO?