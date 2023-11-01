Pokémon GO players, or at least part of them, have criticized Niantic for “having lost their minds” after the prices that are reflected in the Veteran Box from the game store. And if we already saw how the price of Pokécoins rose a few days ago, it seems that things are not going to stop at just that.

Currently the Pokémon GO store has undergone some changes in both content and prices. Changes that have not ended up being liked to the entire communityand above all they have seen their main criticism in the crazy price that many objects currently have.

Is this now the worst box ever?

byu/BidoofJesus13 inpokemongo

The Pokémon GO Veteran Box right now has content that does not justify the current price. Everything that this box contains, It is also available to get at PokéStops and exploring, and also its quality-price ratio has made it a very poor option when choosing a box in the Store.

Hence, many players have wanted to put this issue in the public spotlight. A player actually made a calculation and we would have for each Pokécoin invested in this lot, a total of 0.2 Berries. Something that most Pokémon GO trainers seem unwilling to go through.

