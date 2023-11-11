Within Pokémon GO, Niantic rotates the product boxes within the in-game store from time to time. Sometimes there are good offers for Pokecoins, other times not so much…

Based on the fact that within the game, trainers can earn a maximum of 50 coins a day for freeWithout using real money, it is difficult to collect thousands of coins unless you spend absolutely nothing for a long period of time; complicated issue because to go on raids, for example, you have to buy passes.

That’s why these store boxes have really surprised the coaching community:

Saw this box today; who just has 7K coins to drop on incubators?

As you can see in the Reddit post that has quickly gone viral, there are boxes of items with a value of 3000 and 7000 coins, nothing less. Of course, they offer 50 super incubators and 50 normal incubators. Which makes it a very attractive box, but there are still a lot of coins.

The comments have not been long in coming, they claim users that Niantic goes overboard with these prices since it costs a lot of effort to simply get the 50 daily coins. They assure that they are boxes designed to spend real money. That, together with the disastrous experience that there has been recently with opening eggs, means that no player wants to buy these boxes.

