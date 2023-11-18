have a new Master Ball in Pokémon GO It is one of the biggest wishes of fans since the initial release of this mechanic.

The Master Ball was introduced in May alongside the Vamos Allá research, and after a period of preparation, players have ended up discovering the best way to use it on certain Pokémon. But that does not mean that there is criticism of this feature, even now that we can get a second Master Ball.

But completing the Temporal Investigation was more than a challenge, and many ended up throwing in the towel halfway through.

The challenge of the second Master Ball

This Temporal Research was initially criticized for the difficulty of its tasks, which made obtaining the second Master Ball a challenge.

Those who wanted this powerful capture tool would have to capture 1,000 Pokémon, perform 120 excellent Throws, and even win 60 Raids. There are only 10 tasks, but due to their complexity, Niantic gave us about two months to complete them. However, many gave up or preferred to go the paying route to make all these difficult tasks easier for themselves.

For example, successfully carry out 60 Raids would require carrying out one Raid per day for the two months of the Research. Many have had to shell out to participate in multiple Raids a day to have a chance at the Master Ball.

And with just a few days left until the investigation ends on November 21, one player celebrated completing it. The most interesting? Not a single coin of real money was spent accomplishing this feat.

Player gets the second Pokémon GO Master Ball without spending money

We already talked about how difficult it is to get the second Master Ball, especially due to the changes to Remote Raid Passes made earlier this year.

You will no longer only have to face the bosses, but also find companions to participate with. But since there are so many Raids, the ideal is to choose the ones with the lowest star so that you have no chance of failing.

Coach Flanny709 was very clever with his plan to get the second Master Ball, a feat that cost him a lot of effort from a couple of months ago. No wonder, since this Investigation was supposed to be difficult to complete even for regular players.

And how was it possible? The coach explained in his celebratory post that it was all an “extreme routine effort.” He basically dedicated himself to playing the title without fail every day, even completing the 150 Field Research Tasks.

Other players celebrated this achievement, congratulating him for the merit of doing it without paying. Some did not understand how it was possible, while others knew very well what this Pokémon GO feat required. “Congratulations. I also did it without paying, it felt like a chapter in my life,” said one player.

Let’s remember that many players criticized the Research stating that it was not worth having a Master Ball that you should save anyway for an unlikely encounter with the Legendary Birds of Galar.

“You don’t need to stress. If you can’t complete 60 Raids, don’t do it,” another trainer said. “It’s okay if you can’t invest the time or resources to be a hardcore gamer.”

It must also be added that the Master Ball de Pokémon GO It was not the only reward of the Investigation. The player also received 8,000 XP for completing each task, as well as 3,000 Stardust and 20,000 XP at the end. This means that even casual players can take advantage of the Investigation, even if they don’t finish it.