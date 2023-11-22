Pokémon GO surprises us again with Party Up and all the current tasks and research that the Niantic title offers us today. In this special article as a guide we will tell you all the details about the new timed research, tasks and other relevant details of the new Pokémon GO event. It is also interesting to know that Niantic scheduled the start of the event for November 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in your local time.

How long will the special event last?

He Monday, November 27, 2023 is the day chosen for the new Pokémon GO event to conclude. And it will also do so at 8:00 a.m. in your local time. The new Party Play function is making players fall in love with it and gives us a plus to cooperative play.

All tasks

Las event tasks They are condensed into just one step. The event will be available For 5 days in which we can get a good dose of experience and unique objects. Let’s review all the objectives and their derived rewards:

Win 3 Raids while in Party Mode – Growlithe Encounter Use 5 Charged Attacks while in Party Mode – Charged TM x3 Catch a total of 30 Pokemon – Lucky Egg x1 Spin up to 30 PokéStops or Gyms while in this mode of game – Premium Battle Pass x1 Explore a total of 3 kilometers in the company of other players while you are in a “Party” – 2500 XP Complete up to 3 event challenges – Stardust x1000

Once you finish all the temporary challenges of this event, you will be able to obtain a series of very interesting rewards that include a unique item to customize your avatar, up to 2000 Stardust and 5000 experience points.

