We are precisely in the middle of one of the best-known events in Pokémon GO, Fashion Week. It is something that many players are waiting for all year long.

This event sees many Pokémon appear in costume, some are new debuts and others are from previous years; but it is always something that interests the entire community.

This time the players are not entirely happy with the appearances of depending on which Pokémon in costume. A user has shared his thoughts on the matter on Reddit:

Bro has entered his emo phase.

Many players are excited about Wooper’s funny costume, some say he looks endearing. But others only say that it is a Pokémon in an emo version and many others claim that they are tired of Niantic only adding a hat.

The comments have not been long in coming to the publication and claim that they love this Wooper aspiring rapper. Some have even affectionately referred to him as Eminem.

In any case, it is one of the costumes along with Dragonite that the community in general liked the most.. We want to know your opinion Ruetir.com.

