Niantic has made a new publication on its website detailing some relevant aspects of the future within Pokémon GO.

In recent months in Pokémon Go there have been more and more in-person raid events, with events such as Pokémon Go Fest, Safari Zone and now the City Safari event. For all this, Coaches are sharing their concerns on official networks and forums to find out what is going to happen in the not-too-distant future.. As well as in-game problems during big events.

For this reason, Niantic has published a post on its blog in which it explains some quite interesting questions about it.

This publication addresses a very important topic regarding raids, and that is that in recent events there have been some technical problems in this regard.. That is why they explain here that during these events thousands of players participate in the raids and the Niantic servers collapse, which affects the latency of the game. That’s why Niantic needs a fast, responsive database to accommodate increased traffic during events.

Basically what is done is that, during events, Niantic caches large volumes of data, the Pokémon GO servers can access said datathus making latency lower, thus increasing performance for things like raids.

This is a very interesting question, since it means that they are working hard to make the game run properly during large events. This could also mean that they plan for all events to be in-person in the future.

