The new one Special Research: Pokémon GO Master Ball has finally arrived to challenge us.

If you were surprised by Niantic’s Black Friday and this incredible watch to catch Pokémon, perhaps the announcement of a new Master Ball made it even more so. Although many players were worried about his arrival.

But the time for worries is over, because we can finally find out what this new Investigation has in store for those who did not have time to get the Master Ball previously.

How to unlock Special Research: Master Ball in Pokémon GO

The new one Special Research: Pokémon GO Master Ball will give you another opportunity to add this coveted tool to your inventory.

However, this comes at a cost. Those who want to unlock the Investigation must purchase a ticket in the store for $/€7.99 or the equivalent in your country. And you’ll have to be quick, because it will stop being available very soon.

The event Team Party! It will be available from November 22, 2023 to November 27, 2023 at 8:PM local time. The duration of the Master Ball Special Research in the store is unclear, but it is estimated to be the same as the event.

Confirmed tasks and rewards

The new one Special Research: Pokémon GO Master Ball It is an event in development whose content will be known little by little.

However, thanks to the Serebii medium we already know what the first tasks are. This is important because many players were wondering what types of challenges would be necessary to unlock the Master Ball. Below you will find them all regarding the first step.

Paso 1/3:

Capture 300 Pokémon: 6,000 XP Use 180 Berries to help you capture Pokémon: 6,000 EXP Catch 60 Pokémon in a single day: 6,000 EXP

Final rewards: 7,500 EXP

This is all that is known about the Investigation at the moment. We will be attentive to update the note with more details as soon as the next steps are known.

Special Research Controversy: Pokémon GO Master Ball

Although it seems like an interesting opportunity, the Special Research: Pokémon GO Master Ball raised some concern among fans of the game.

The community criticized that this new Research has been privatized behind a payment barrier. But you won’t even pay for the Master Ball, but for the opportunity to get it by completing tasks.

“The same people who didn’t have money before now may not buy a mission,” one trainer commented. “Many people play without paying or are children without a credit/debit card, so buying Investigations will not be an option for them.”

Now it is not clear who can participate in the event, since some other trainers did get the second Master Ball. Even if it meant doing 60 Raids and other activities in 30 days.

The next steps are still unknown and the new tasks are expected to be easier than the previous ones, but some are not convinced.

“Now wait and see, another 60 Raids are coming,” another trainer said.

Between the possibility of high time, the “payout barrier” and limited time, many players fear the worst. Pokémon GO’s Special Research: Master Ball could make or enrage many.