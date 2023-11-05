We are getting closer and closer to having to say goodbye to 2023, but until that moment arrives there are still a few weeks ahead in which Pokémon GO players will continue to have more than enough reasons to enter the game. That is due to the number of events, missions, Pokémon that can be captured and much more during the entire month of November.

Once again we are going to review everything you will find in the Niantic mobile title, where some Pokémon never seen before in the wild and also in Raids will appear. In addition, the current Adventures everywhere season is in its final stretch and it is time to take advantage of all its bonuses before the baton passes to the next one next month.

November 2023 Events

Community Day





Date: November 5 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This month’s Community Day has Wooper as the protagonist, who will also be joined Paldea Wooper, its alternate version that first appeared in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. While the first will evolve into Quagsire, as always, the other form of it will evolve into Clodsire, so it is a great opportunity to catch as many as you can in order to make a new record in the Pokédex.

If you evolve it, you will have Quagsire learn the Aqua Cola charged attack, while Clodsire will be able to use the Megahorn charged attack. In turn, in the store you can purchase a ticket for 0.99 euros that will be used to unlock a special research task related to the task of catching a good amount of Wooper.

On the other hand, during the three hours of the event the following bonuses will be activated: Double the amount of candy for each Pokémon captured, the Eggs will only require 25% walking to hatch, and the Bait and Incense Modules activated during the event will increase their duration by three hours.

Lights festival





Date: from 10:00 a.m. on November 7 to 8:00 p.m. on November 12

Another of the special events this month is the Festival of Lights that will serve to welcome Tadbulb and its evolution Bellibolt. Along with them, some of the Pokémon that will appear more frequently than usual will be Pikachu, Mareep, Litwick, Morelull, Ponyta or Chinchou, among others of the Electric and Fire type that will have a lighting effect when night falls.

Trainers will be able to participate in a temporary research task that will earn various rewards, including an exclusive t-shirt for the avatar. Using Incense will make certain Pokémon appear even more frequently, something that will affect Blitzle, Litleo, Alola’s Geodude, Hisui’s Voltorb or even the newcomer Tadbulb.

In fact, the Incense used during the event will last twice as long, but another great reason to go out for a walk is that the Eggs will deliver double the candy and double the Stardust every time one hatches.

Raid Day





Date: November 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Another of the great news this month is the appearance of Mega Garchomp, the mega evolution of Garchomp that groups of players participating in the Mega Raids can face. To celebrate its arrival, you can get up to five raid passes by spinning PokéStops.

However, those who do not think it is enough can opt for an exclusive ticket for the Raid Day event that will deliver up to eight additional raid passes and for each victory you can get 50% more experience and double the amount of Stardust .

Fashion Week





Date: from 10:00 a.m. on November 15 to 8:00 p.m. on November 19

Until the details are finalized, Fashion Week is another of the game’s regular events held annually. In it certain Pokémon will appear in the game with exclusive clothing items and it would not be surprising if new clothes for the avatars are also added to the store.

Let’s play as a team!





Date: from 10:00 a.m. on November 22 to 8:00 p.m. on November 27

One of the latest functions that has been added in Pokémon GO is the possibility of playing as a team, so Niantic’s intention is to emphasize this novelty with the event Let’s play as a team!. Its characteristics have not yet been revealed, but the most normal thing is that players have to meet with their friends to get Pokémon and exclusive rewards.

Classic Community Day





Date: November 25 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

He Classic Community Day It will return this month so that for three hours a Pokémon from the first generations will appear more frequently than usual. So far some of those chosen have been Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Dratini or Larvitar, so we will have to wait for the chosen one to be revealed this time.

November 2023 Raids

Each of the previously mentioned events will have their own Raid Bosses of one and three stars that will rotate. This will not affect the five-star ones, which will also vary as the days go by, but on different dates, as you can see in the following table:

Pokémon Name

Pokémon

Type

Date

Genesect





Bug / Steel

From November 2 to 9

Virizion





Plant/Fight

From November 9 to 16

Cobalion





Steel/Fighting

From November 16 to 23

Terrakion





Rock / Fight

From November 23 to 30

In addition to Mega Garchomp, this month there are other Pokémon that will parade through the Megaincursions. Of course, to face them you will need to form a good team of players as it is one of the toughest battles in the entire game.

Pokémon Name

Pokémon

Type

Date

Mega Houndoom





Sinister/Fire

From November 2 to 11

Mega Garchomp





Earth Dragon

From November 11 to 16

Mega Kangaskhan





Normal

From November 16 to 30

If all this does not seem enough to you, you can take advantage of the celebration of the Raid Timean event in which every Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. certain five-star Raid Bosses will appear more frequently, so that you are guaranteed to be able to stand up to them.

Pokémon Name

Pokémon

Type

Date

Genesect





Bug / Steel

November 8th

Virizion





Plant/Fight

November 15

Cobalion





Steel/Fighting

November 22th

Terrakion





Rock / Fight

November 29th

November 2023 Pokémon highlights

Something similar to the Community Day that takes place every week is the Hour of the featured Pokémon, because every Tuesday a wild Pokémon will appear more frequently everywhere for an hour, specifically from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. And the best of all is that they will come accompanied by a few very special bonuses.

Pokémon Name

Pokémon

Type

Date

Bonus

Chinchou





Water / Electric

November 7

Double candy for each Pokémon transferred

Buneary





Normal

November 14th

Double experience points for each Pokémon caught

Dunsparce





Normal

November 21

Double Stardust for each Pokémon captured

Lechonk





Normal

November 28

Double experience points for each Pokémon caught

As you can see in the table, using an Egg on Buneary or Lechonk day will earn you quadruple experience points. On the other hand, those of you who prefer to obtain more Stardust will be better off waiting for Dunsparce Day to use a Star Piece and thus quadruple the amount every time you capture a Pokémon.

November 2023 PokéStop Showcases

We all like to show off the best Pokémon we have, so a good way to do this is to go to the PokéStops where a competition is taking place. exhibition competition, which will serve to earn rewards depending on the position in which each one is left. To do this, it is necessary to deposit a specific species on the following dates:

Pokémon Name

Pokémon

Date

Hour

Litwick





From November 7 to 10

From 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Gothita





From November 15 to 19

From 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Mareanie





From November 15 to 19

From 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sprigatite





From November 22 to 24 From November 26 to 27

From 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Fuecoco





From November 22 to 24 From November 26 to 27

From 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Quaxly





From November 22 to 24 From November 26 to 27

From 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Mareep





November 25

From 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Ampharos





November 25

From 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Lechonk





November 28

From 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

November 2023 Research Achievement





Beyond everything previously indicated, which is not little, completing a field research task will give you a stamp. That will only happen once a day, so collecting a total of seven will unlock a very succulent rewards package in the form of evolution stones, Berries, Stardust and it will also be used to make one of these Pokémon appear:

Bagon

Farfetch’d de Galar

Furfrou

Goomy

Larvitar

Sableye

In VidaExtra | All Pokémon video games: from the main saga to spin-offs and applications

In VidaExtra | Every game in the main Pokémon series ranked from worst to best