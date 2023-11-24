Pokémon GO It surprises us from time to time with totally unexpected additions. New Pokémon that suddenly appear next to our house, and their curious shapes make us interested in getting them and unlock it in the Pokédex. That is the case of Solosis one of the most curious Pokémon that we have in Pokémon GO and that debuted in 2020. However, with the recently added changes it has become fashionable again and it is very easy to get one.

In this article as a guide we will explain teverything you need to know about Solosisif it can be Shiny and all the details about this fun Pokémon.

How can we get Solosis in Pokémon GO

Solosis is luckily a Pokémon that we can get easily and without having to resort to strange tricks or complicated raids. Fortunately, the steps we have to follow to get one are quite simple:

We can find it directly by exploring outside, it has a fairly high current appearance rate. We can complete timed research and field research tasks. We can find it when 7 km eggs hatch. We can have it as an encounter when completing some missions.

Solosis It will also appear in those eggs that are part of the 2023 Psychospectacle event, which ends today so if you want to get one more easily, this is your last day.

More details about this peculiar Pokémon

It may surprise you, but this little Pokémon It has a Shiny version available to capture in Pokémon GO. In fact, this version was added recently, helping the Pokémon rise in popularity again. Right now the rate of getting this Pokémon in its Shiny/variocolor version is 1 out of 500. Although it is not impossible, it is complicated and will require a lot of exploration and luck on our part.