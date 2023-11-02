Bombirdier is a flying/dark type Pokémon that we can find in Pokémon GO and whose appearance is being highly commented and debated by the community of players that has formed the Niantic game over the years. In this special article as a guide to this Pokémon, we will review everything we know about it, its characteristics, type, and more details that will help you learn more about the universe created by Niantic.

Who is Bombirdier?

Bombirdier returns to Pokémon GO and Raids. This Paldea bird is one of the most innovative Pokémon that we have seen in recent months, and its appearance coincided with the premiere of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, so it is a creature with little experience compared to others in the vast world of Pokémon. This Pokémon arrived in September 2023 as part of the Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock: Paldea event.

And now it’s back.

How to catch Bombirdier in Pokémon GO

Regarding this unique and special Pokémon, we can only capture it in Pokémon GO thanks to Raids, and as such, they require a certain planning that we cannot afford to ignore. So below we will give you all the necessary steps that you must follow to complete it in the most effective way possible.

Bombirdier will appear in 3-star raids, and today is the last day we can find him, since is part of the Day of the Dead event. Furthermore, we still do not know how much it will continue to appear in the future, nor its specific rate.

The Pokémon that work best against Bombirdier

Being a Flying/Dark-type Pokémon, Bombirdier is quite weak against these Pokémonso we can take advantage of its current vulnerabilities and weaknesses in Pokémon GO:

Zekrom

Mega Manetric

Mega Diancie

Xurkitree

Shadow Raikou

Shadow Rampardos

Shadow Rypherior

Electivire

Magnezone

Darmanitan de Galar

Glaceon

The key weaknesses to exploit against Bombirdier are using Pokémon related to the elements of electricity, fairy, rock and ice. So it is not necessary that you specifically have to have all the Pokémon mentioned in the list above. Keep in mind that we are talking about a 3 star raid, so it will simply be recommended that you have some advanced Pokémon similar to one of the elements that Bombirdier is weak to.

Can it be Shiny/Variocolor?

Unlike many new Pokémon from generation 9, in Pokémon GO we will have Available for capture is the Shiny variant of Bombirdier.