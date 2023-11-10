Dark Articuno is one of those Pokémon that has recently arrived in the Niantic title, along with a wide catalog of other dark Pokémon that have been seen influenced by this shadowy essence. Articuno is one of the most beloved legendary Pokémon in the game and arguably the entire Pokémon universe. It is logical that we as Pokémon trainers want to get hold of all the most powerful legendary Pokémon in the game.

In this article as a guide we will tell you some tips and tricks on how you can face and defeat Dark Articuno in Pokémon GO currently. Are you going to miss it?

How to deal with Dark Articuno

Dark Articuno has been present in Pokémon GO since November 4 and many players already They have had the opportunity to confront him. The Dark Raids are the events every weekend where this Pokémon and others under the influence of darkness will appear to be faced and captured. Dark Articuno is more powerful than its normal version, since it has more statistics for both attack and defense, so we will have to be prepared.

We can use Purified Gems to Tackle these Pokémon and reduce their stats. In this way we can ensure that the members of Team Go Rocket see their influence diminished in the world of Pokémon GO.

Dark Articuno Weaknesses and Resistances

This very special Pokémon is an Ice/Flying type. Hence we can understand What are their resistances and weaknesses in combat.

Weaknesses:

Rock Fire Steel Electric

Resistors:

The Pokémon that can help us the most to fight against Dark Articuno

Dark Aggron Dark Omastar Aurorus Mega-Aerodactyl Mega-Diancie Mega X – Y Charizard Rampardos Dark Lycanroc Tyrantrum Mega-Tyranitar Mega-Manectric Terrakion Gigalith

This is one indicative list with some Pokémon that you can use to have an extra or advantage during combat against Dark Articuno in Pokémon GO. However, you should know that the final result will largely depend on your strategy and skill as a Pokémon trainer.