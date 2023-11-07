Make the most of Chinchou Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Can shiny Chinchou be captured? We tell you!

With the Pokémon GO highlights in November already underway, it’s time to start the month with energy. The new event of the month comes with the first Featured Pokémon of November, ChinchouWater and Electric type Monkfish that stars in the Featured Hour of the 7th of November. In this guide we are going to tell you everything about the Featured Time of Chinchouand everything you need to know to make the most of this event, including whether you can capture Chinchou Shiny or get Lanturn Shiny.

When is Chinchou Highlight Time?

The Chinchou Highlight Time is Tuesday, November 7, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time. During this time, trainers will have the opportunity to capture more Chinchou and take advantage of bonuses. It’s important to put attention on yes you can capture Chinchou Shiny during this Pokémon GO event.

Time – Tuesday, November 7, from 6 PM (18:00) to 7 PM (19:00) in Local Time.

What Bonuses are there in the Chinchou Highlight Hour?

During the Chinchou Spotlight Hour, trainers will get a special bonus from the Double Candy when Transferring Pokémon. This day’s bonus is ideal for raising your Pokémon’s CP or making trades.

Bonus – Double Candy when Transferring Pokémon.

¿Variocolor? – Yes, there is a possibility of finding Variocolor Chinchou.

How to prepare for Chinchou Spotlight Hour?

To make the most of the November 7 Chinchou Highlight Hour in Pokémon GO, it’s important to prepare ahead of time. here are some tips to consider:

Make sure you have enough Poké Balls and Berries to capture as many Chinchou as you can. Have more than one Incense on hand to attract more Pokémon during the featured hour. If you have a Chinchou with good IVs, be sure to capture as much as you can during this time frame to get a perfect Lanturn. Make the most of this hour. Capture as much as you can to acquire more Candies and thus be able to power up your Pokémon. Remember that this creature is the beginning of an evolutionary chain and that, if you manage get a Chinchou Shinyyou will be able to have Lanturn Shiny o Variocolor in Pokémon GO. If you want to get the most out of Chinchou and the evolution of his Lanturn, remember that he ends up being of types Water and Electricwhose weaknesses and strengths you should know with the Pokémon GO Type Table.

Official Pokémon GO Website