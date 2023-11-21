Make the most of the Dunsparce Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Can shiny Dunsparce be caught? We tell you!

With the Pokémon GO highlights in November already underway, we face the final stretch of the month. The new event comes with November’s third Featured Pokémon, DunsparceNormal type Earth Snake that stars in the Featured Hour of the 21st of November. In this guide we are going to tell you everything about the Featured Time of Dunsparceand everything you need to know to make the most of this event, including whether Shiny or Shiny Dunsparce can be caught.

When is Dunsparce Spotlight Hour?

The Dunsparce Highlight Hour is Tuesday, November 21, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time. During this time, trainers will have the opportunity to capture more Dunsparce and take advantage of bonuses. It’s important to put attention on yes you can capture Shiny Dunsparce during this Pokémon GO event.

Time – Tuesday, November 21, from 6 PM (18:00) to 7 PM (19:00) in Local Time.

What Bonuses are there in the Dunsparce Spotlight Hour?

During the Dunsparce Spotlight Hour, trainers will earn a special bonus from the Double Stardust when Capturing Pokémon. This day’s bonus is ideal for raising your Trainer level.

Bonus – Double Stardust when Capturing Pokémon.

¿Variocolor? – Yes, there is a possibility of finding Variocolor Dunsparce.

How to prepare for Dunsparce Spotlight Hour?

To make the most of the November 21 Dunsparce Highlight in Pokémon GO, it’s important to prepare ahead of time. here are some tips to consider:

Make sure you have enough Poké Balls and Berries to catch as many Dunsparce as you can. Have more than one Incense on hand to attract more Pokémon during the featured hour. If you have a Dunsparce with good IVs, make sure you capture everything you can during this time frame to make it perfect. Make the most of this hour. Capture as much as you can to accumulate Stardust. This way you can give more CP to your strongest Pokémon or make special exchanges to complete your Pokédex. Remember that this creature is the beginning of an evolutionary chain and that, if you manage get a Shiny Dunsparceyou will be able to have Lopunny Shiny o Variocolor in Pokémon GO. If you want to get the most out of Dunsparce, remember that it is a type Normalwhose weaknesses and strengths you should know with the Pokémon GO Type Table.

Official Pokémon GO Website