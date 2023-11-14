Make the most of the Buneary Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Can Buneary shiny be caught? We tell you!

With Pokémon GO November highlights already underway, we’re approaching the halfway point of the month. The new event comes with November’s second Pokémon Spotlight, BunearyNormal type rabbit that stars in the Featured Hour of the 14th of November. In this guide we are going to tell you everything about the Featured Time of Bunearyand everything you need to know to make the most of this event, including whether you can capture Buneary Shiny or get Lopunny Shiny.

When is Buneary Spotlight Hour?

The Buneary Highlight Hour is Tuesday, November 14, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time. During this time, trainers will have the opportunity to capture more Buneary and take advantage of bonuses. It’s important to put attention on yes you can capture Buneary Shiny during this Pokémon GO event.

Time – Tuesday, November 14, from 6 PM (18:00) to 7 PM (19:00) in Local Time.

What Bonuses are there in the Buneary Spotlight Hour?

During the Buneary Spotlight Hour, trainers will get a special bonus from the Double XP when Evolving Pokémon. This day’s bonus is ideal for raising your Trainer level.

Bonus – Double XP when Evolving Pokémon.

¿Variocolor? – Yes, there is a possibility of finding Buneary Variocolor.

How to prepare for the Buneary Spotlight Hour?

To make the most of the November 14 Buneary Spotlight in Pokémon GO, it’s important to prepare ahead of time. here are some tips to consider:

Make sure you have enough Poké Balls and Berries to catch as many Buneary as you can. Have more than one Incense on hand to attract more Pokémon during the featured hour. If you have a Buneary with good IVs, be sure to capture as much as you can during this time frame to get a perfect Lopunny. Make the most of this hour. Capture everything you can to make evolutions and, with a Lucky Egg, increase your XP much more to level up. Remember that this creature is the beginning of an evolutionary chain and that, if you manage get a Shiny Bunearyyou will be able to have Lopunny Shiny o Variocolor in Pokémon GO. If you want to get the most out of Buneary and the evolution of him Lopunny, remember that he ends up being a type Normalwhose weaknesses and strengths you should know with the Pokémon GO Type Table.

