Get free Pokémon GO Pokecoins with this special limited-time promotion. They give you bonus when you buy!

It seems that Niantic is also joining the fashion of Black Friday. To give an incentive to players, the company is offering Gift Pokécoins in Pokémon GO, although it is not doing it totally free. To get them, you will have to buy pokecoins. The gift comes in the form of extra or bonus coins to use in the Pokémon mobile game.

From now on, and until next November 28you can take bonus of up to 2000 Pokécoin for Pokémon GO. To get it, what you have to do is buy game coins through the Pokémon GO store website, available at this link. Niantic has enabled bonuses with which it grants gift coins when making purchases on said portal. In fact, if you buy the coins through the game, you will not have these bonuses.

Next, we show you all the Pokécoins that you can get as a gift when you buy Pokécoins in the Pokémon GO web store:

Pack of 600 Pokémonedas (€5.99) – 50 gift Pokécoins.

Pack of 1300 Pokémonedas (€11.99) – 100 gift Pokécoins.

Pack of 2700 Pokémonedas (€23.99) – 200 Pokécoins as a gift.

Pack of 2900 Pokémonedas (€23.99) – 400 Pokécoins as a gift. Extra bonus from the online store.

Pack of 5600 Pokémonedas (€47.99) – 400 Pokécoins as a gift.

Pack of 6000 Pokémonedas (€47.99) – 800 gift Pokécoins. Extra bonus from the online store.

Pack of 15500 Pokémonedas (€119.99) – 1000 Pokécoins as a gift.

Pack of 16500 Pokémonedas (€119.99) – 2000 Pokécoins as a gift. Extra bonus from the online store.

If you want to take advantage of this special Pokémon GO Black Friday offer, You have until Tuesday, November 28. The next time you go to buy coins for the game, remember that you have this promotion with gifts if you do it through the website!

Fuente