Las Field Research Tasks for November 2023 in Pokémon GO They will give you many missions and rewards to complete throughout the month.

This popular mobile app allows us to go for a walk completing tasks, each time with new interesting events and functions. You can also take advantage of your free time to search for Bombirdier Shiny or prepare for the 2024 City Safari.

But if you want Pokémon encounters, you won’t miss the opportunity to complete the November 2023 Field Research Tasks.

Pokémon GO: Field Research Tasks in November 2023

The following tasks will keep you busy capturing Pokémon, especially if you want to get the necessary drops:

Catch 5 Pokémon: Encounter with Caterpie, Poochyena, Purloin or Weedle Catch 7 Pokémon: Encounter with Magikarp, Stufful or Wimpod Catch 5 Grass or Bug-type Pokémon: Encounter with Ledyba or Spinarak Catch 5 Ghost or Dark-type Pokémon: Encounter with Gothita o Solosis Capture 7 Pokémon of different species: Encounter with Girafarig Capture 15 Pokémon of different species: Encounter with Lickitung Capture 5 Pokémon with weather improvement: Encounter with Hippopotas, Poliwag, Roggenrola, Snover, Vanillite, Vulpix or Wingull Capture 10 type Pokémon Grass: 10 Venusaur Mega Energy or 10 Sceptile Mega Energy Capture 10 Fire-type Pokémon: 10 Charizard Mega Energy or 10 Blaziken Mega Energy Capture 10 Water-type Pokémon: 10 Blastoise Mega Energy or 10 Swampert Mega Energy Capture 10 Normal-type Pokémon: 10 Pidgeot’s Mega Energy Capture a Dragon-type Pokémon: Encounter with Axew, Bagon or Dratini Use 5 Frambu Berries to help you capture Pokémon: Encounter with Wurmple or Burmy

Your rewards will increase even more if you complete the Launch tasks:

Make 5 good Throws: Encounter Diglett, Alola Diglett, or Sudowoodo Make 10 good Throws: Encounter Gastly or Misdreavus Make 3 great Throws: Encounter Omanyte, Kabuto, Clamperl, Binacle, or Elgyem Make 5 great Throws: Encounter Murkrow or Houndour Perform 3 Great Throws in a row: Encounter with Lileep or Anorith Perform 3 Great Curveball Throws: Encounter with Gligar Perform 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row: Encounter with Spinda Form 7 Perform 2 Excellent Throws: Encounter with Beldum Perform 3 Excellent Throws in a row: Encounter with Larvitar, Beldum or Gible

Combat, Hatching and Other Tasks

Below you will find all Hatching Tasks:

Hatch an Egg: Encounter with Growlithe, Nincada, Scyther, Sudowoodo or Trubbish Hatch 2 Eggs: Encounter with Grwolithe of Hisui, Feebas, Sneasel or Mawile

These are the Research Tasks on Combats or Raids:

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Recruits: Encounter with Sableye Win the GO Battle League: Encounter with Tentacool, Marill, Chinchou or Sableye Win a Raid: Encounter with Onix Win 3 Raids: Encounter with Shedinja

Win 5 Raids: Encounter with Aerodactyl, Alolan Exeggutor, or Alolan Marowak Win a Level 3 or higher Raid: Encounter with Archen or Tirtouga

You can also earn rewards with these varied tasks:

Explore 2 km: Encounter with Alola Rattata or Yungoos Evolve a Pokémon: Encounter with Eevee Purify 3 Dark Pokémon: Encounter with Haunter Turn 3 PokéStops or Gyms: Encounter with Doduo, Ralts, Remoraid or Aron Turn 5 PokéStops or Gyms: Encounter with Growlithe , Hisui’s Growlithe, Galar’s Slowpoke or Slowpoke

Friends, Snapshots, and Power Up Research Tasks

If you want to complete the Field Research Tasks for November 2023 in Pokémon GO You will also need to interact with your monsters and friends.

You will be able to perform the following tasks related to Friends:

Trade a Pokémon: Encounter with Staryu Send 5 gifts and add a sticker to each: Encounter with Skitty, Wooper or Spheal

You can also earn rewards with these Tasks about take snapshots:

Take a Snapshot of a Pokémon in the wild: Encounter with Trapinch, Croagunk, or Cottonee Take 3 Snapshots of a wild Dark-type Pokémon: Encounter with Inkay Take 3 Snapshots of a wild Ghost-type Pokémon: Encounter with Yamask Take 3 Snapshots of a Wild Psychic-type Pokémon: Encounter with Elgyem

Additionally, you can complete these tasks giving more power the tus Pokemon:

Power up a Pokémon 3 times: Encounter with Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle Power up a Pokémon 5 times: Encounter with Encounter with Snivy, Tepig, or Oshawott; o 10 Mega Energy from Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Beedrill, Pidgeot, Manectric or Aggron Power up a Pokémon 7 times: Encounter with Rowlet, Litten or Popplio Power up a Pokémon 10 times: 25 Mega Energy Aerodactyl, Ampharos or Houndoom

These are all the Field Research Tasks for November 2023 in Pokémon GO.