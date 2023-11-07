Pokémon GO never stops surprising us with new and interesting events that They will bring new and incredible rewards. Bonuses that will be available in this case for the Festival of Lights. The last announced Pokémon GO event that returns again to bring us an authentic “recital” of unique rewards and prizes. Furthermore, within this event we will also have some notable debuts such as Bellibolt and Tadbulb, who arrived at Scarlet and Purple just a year ago.

In this special article we will tell you what you can find in the Pokémon GO Festival of Lights, all unique rewards and bonuses and the most important details. As with other events, the Festival of Lights will also offer us a temporary special investigation. Pay attention to all the details:

All current Pokémon GO Festival of Lights tasks

These are the current tasks that we will have to face to the Pokémon GO Festival of Lights.

Spin 30 Pokéstops – Incense ×1

Use a unit of incense – Morelull

Catch 15 different species of Pokémon – Magmar

Incubate a total of 4 eggs – Dead

Capture 30 Electric-type Pokémon – Hisui’s Voltorb

Catch a total of 30 Fire-type Pokémon – Growlithe de Hisui

Explore a total of 5 kilometers – Tadbulb

Final rewards for completing the tasks: 2023 Festival of Lights T-shirt, Alola Raichu and 3000 XP points.

This is the way to participate in the event

One of the essential guidelines to know how the 2023 Pokémon GO Festival of Lights works, is that the special timed investigation that we will have will be totally free. And it will also be available to all players.

Additionally, those who want to receive all the event rewards, tThey will have to complete the tasks mentioned previously. The date on which this Festival of Lights begins is November 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. your local time. You should also know that the event will be available until November 12, 2023.

Take a look at all the wild encounters and a detailed rewards preview and double bonuses through the link at the end of the post:

