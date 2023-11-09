After knowing the dates of its future events, we now have more news about Pokémon GO. It seems that Niantic has detailed the new features that we will soon find in the app.

In this case, it is about the benefits that the app is generating in the areas where it organizes Pokémon GO Fests. These are the confirmed data:

The Pokémon GO Fest series of events across three continents generated a total of $323 million for local economies and $73.8 million in tax revenue. Pokémon GO Fest in New York had an economic impact of $140.1 million, with $28.1 million in tax revenue. More of 74.000 personas They attended the event, mainly between 27 and 44 years old, spending an average of $783 each. 21% of attendees were visiting New York for the first time. Fun facts include 35 million Pokémon captured and an average distance of 18.6 miles traveled by attendees during the event. London and Osaka also experienced positive economic impacts of $105.2 million and $49.6 million, respectively, from their GO Fest events.

