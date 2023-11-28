Make the most of Lechonk’s Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Can shiny Lechonk be caught? We tell you!

With the Pokémon GO highlights in November approaching their end, we now look to the end of the month. The new event comes with November’s fourth Pokémon Spotlight, LechonkNormal type cap that stars in the Featured Hour of the 28th of November. In this guide we are going to tell you everything about the Featured Time of Lechonkand everything you need to know to make the most of this event, including whether you can catch all forms of Oinkologne Shiny or Variocolor.

When is Lechonk Spotlight Hour?

The Lechonk Highlight Time is Tuesday, November 28, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time. During this time, trainers will have the opportunity to catch more Lechonk and take advantage of bonuses. It’s important to put attention on yes you can capture Lechonk Shiny during this Pokémon GO event.

Time – Tuesday, November 28, from 6 PM (18:00) to 7 PM (19:00) in Local Time.

What Bonuses are there in the Lechonk Spotlight Hour?

During the Lechonk Spotlight Hour, trainers will get a special bonus from the Double XP when Capturing Pokémon. This day’s bonus is ideal for raising your Trainer level.

Bonus – Double XP when Capturing Pokémon.

¿Variocolor? – Yes, there is a possibility of finding Shiny Lechonk.

How to prepare for Lechonk Spotlight Hour?

To make the most of the November 28 Lechonk Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, it’s important to prepare ahead of time. here are some tips to consider:

Make sure you have enough Poké Balls and Berries to catch as many Lechonks as you can. Have more than one Incense on hand to attract more Pokémon during the featured hour. If you have a Lechonk with good IVs, be sure to capture as much as you can during this time frame to get a perfect Oinkologne. Make the most of this hour. Capture as much as you can to accumulate XP. If you combine this with a Lucky Egg, you can speed up your Trainer Level up in the game. Remember that this creature is the beginning of an evolutionary chain and that, if you manage get a Shiny Lechonkyou will be able to have Oinkologne Male and Female Shiny or Variocolor in Pokémon GO. If you want to get the most out of Lechonk and Oinkologne, remember that they are both type Normalwhose weaknesses and strengths you should know with the Pokémon GO Type Table.

