There are quite a few plans in the pipeline for Pokémon GO players. It seems that Niantic has detailed the new features that we will soon find in the app.

In this case, it is the arrival of Mega-Garchomp to the game. Mega-Garchomp will debut like an earthquake in Pokémon GO and will be the raid highlight during this special raid day!

Mega-Garchomp Raid Day

Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time)

Mega-Pokémon Debuts

Mega-Garchomp will debut in Pokémon GO Mega Raids!

Mega-Garchomp

Event bonus

Will increase remote raid pass limit to 10 on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 00:00 to 23:59 local time.

You can receive up to five additional daily Raid Passes by spinning photo discs in Gyms during the event.

You’ll be more likely to encounter a Shiny Garchomp in Mega Raids.

Exclusive ticket for the event

For 5 USD (or the equivalent price in your local currency), you can purchase a ticket to receive the following bonuses.

These bonuses will be available on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time.

Eight additional Raid Passes by spinning Gym Photo Discs (up to a daily total of 14)

More chance to get Rare ++ Candies in raids

50% more Raid XP

Double Stardust in Raids

Store Lot

There will be a Raid Bundle in the Pokémon GO Online Store for $4.99 that includes three Remote Raid Passes and two Premium Battle Passes. Check it out in the Pokémon GO Online Store.

The Online Store offers special discounts and event boxes. So, if you want the best deals on Pokémon GO items, stop by from time to time to see what surprises await you!

In-game store lot

There will be a Raid Bundle during this event for 595 PokéCoins with three Remote Raid Passes and two Premium Battle Passes. Enter the in-game store!

Always pay attention to your surroundings and follow the rules of local health authorities when playing Pokémon GO. Upcoming events are subject to change. Be sure to follow us on social media, turn on push notifications, and subscribe to our emails to stay up to date.

Finally, we remind you that you have all the gift codes that currently work here. What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of Pokémon GO at this link.

Via.