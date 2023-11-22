After knowing the dates of its future events, we now have more news about Pokémon GO. It seems that Niantic has detailed a new promo.

In this case, the arrival of special offers has been confirmed. ¡Celebrad el Black Friday with wonderful PokéCoins offers! Double your purchase bonus PokéCoins for PokéCoin bundles over $20 when you purchase from the Pokémon GO Online Store. You can earn a bonus of up to 2,000 Pokecoins from the store on certain purchases!

This offer only It will be available from now until November 28, 2023, at 8:59 CET (November 27, 2023, at 23:59 PST). Only one purchase is allowed per batch of PokéCoins and customer.

Check out other item bundle deals available year-round in the Pokémon GO Online Store! Finally, we remind you that you have all the gift codes that currently work here. What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of Pokémon GO at this link.

