In this case, they relate to a new Team Play event. The season is almost over, and Pokémon GO is hosting a final event to celebrate Team Play and the debut during Adventures Everywhere of all the Pokémon originally discovered in the Paldea region! Let’s go party!

Team party!

From Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00, until Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. (local time)

Get the party started wherever you go with Team Play

Get ready to gather your team during the Team Party event! Team Play allows a group of four Trainers level 15 or higher to go on adventures together while having fun. You’ll see your friends’ avatars on the in-game map, start team challenges, and enjoy team upgrades.

Special Research: Master Ball

Trainers who have not completed the season’s time exploration will be able to purchase a special research story that will earn them a Master Ball.

Event bonus

Up to five special exchanges can be made per day.

Two additional Candy for trading Pokémon.

Trainers level 31 and up will receive ++ Candy for trading Pokémon.

Double XP for winning raids.

Temporary investigation

Special Timed Research focused on activities that Trainers can do in Team Play will be available throughout the event!

Complete Research Tasks to receive a Charged Attack MT, a Lucky Egg, a Premium Battle Pass, encounters with Hisui’s Growlithe and Party Hat Wurmple, and more!

Growlithe de Hisui

Wurmple with party hat

wild encounters

The following Pokémon will appear in the wild more frequently.

Gothita

Solosis

Morelull

Sprigatite

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Lechonk

Nymble

Pawmy

Smoliv

Tadbulb

Field research task meetings

There will be event field research tasks available.

The following Pokémon can be found by completing field research tasks!

Growlithe de Hisui

Wurmple with party hat

Nosepass

Gothita

Solosis

Sprigatite

Fuecoco

Quaxly

PokéStop Exhibits

Stay tuned for the Exhibitions of the different PokéStops during Team Party in which Sprigatito, Fuecoco or Quaxly can participate.

Pokémon GO Online Store Pokécoins Bonus and Special Season Pack

You can double the Pokécoins bonus per purchase if you buy through the web store. The PokéCoin bonus has been doubled for every PokéCoin bundle of $20 and up!

There will be a special seasonal Pack, with 25 incubators, 25 Superincubators and 10 Pokochos from November 20 to 24 with a 50% discount. Check it out in the Pokémon GO Online Store.

