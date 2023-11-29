The world of Pokémon GO and all the secrets and plans that the company has designed for the future of the game, could have been exposed as a result of the supposed latest leaks that have occurred regarding Niantic’s work.

If we do a review we will see that the novelties that in theory would come to Pokémon GO In the future they are very juicy in terms of playability and depth in the game. On the other hand, clarify that there is nothing officially confirmed, so this has to be treated as what it is, the supposed leak of Niantic’s future steps in some game mechanics and new Pokémon.

Some of the Pokémon that have been leaked that would arrive in the future are Mega Mewtwo and Necrozma. We are probably facing one of the largest alleged Pokémon GO content leaks recently seen. These are the main data:

Megaevolutiones that have not yet been released

legendary pokemon and mythical Pokémon Hisui new ones will come to Pokémon GO, specifically from Generation VI, VII and IX. Some of the most popular names to arrive at upcoming events have been Wishiwashi y Aegislash.

Drampa, Pyukumuku, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Cetoddle y Cetitan They would arrive in the game soon.

