After knowing the dates of its future events, we now have more news about Pokémon GO. It seems that Niantic has detailed the new features that we will soon find in the app.

In this case, they relate to a change in the way you log into Pokémon GO with Pokémon Trainer Club credentials. Starting November 16, 2023, it will change How to access Pokémon GO with Pokémon Trainer Club credentials. If you sign in to Pokémon GO with a Pokémon Trainer Club account, the screen you’ll see when you tap Sign in with Pokémon Trainer Club will be new.

Due, The Trainers session will have been closed You must log in to Pokémon GO with your Pokémon Trainer Club credentials and you must validate them again to access the game.

Before this update, we recommend that you write down your Pokémon Trainer Club username and password. Remember that this username could be different from your Trainer name in Pokémon GO. Once this change is made, Trainers who have a Pokémon Trainer Club account will be able to receive a reward for validating the account. We will provide more information soon about this item bonus.

Additionally, if you don’t have an additional login method linked to your Pokémon GO account, this is the best time to add it so you won’t lose access to it if one of the login services stops working. be available. After completing this change, Trainers who do not currently have a Pokémon Trainer Club account linked to Pokémon GO will be able to receive a password for linking one. More information about how to add a login method additional to your account here.

If you have forgotten your Pokémon Trainer Club username or password, you can recover it here. If you need further assistance, please contact The Pokémon Company International customer service team here.

