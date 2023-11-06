There are quite a few plans in the pipeline for Pokémon GO players. It seems that Niantic has detailed the new features that we will soon find in the app.

In this case, these are the dates of Upcoming Community Days and Featured Events. Now that the last Community Day and the Season of Adventures Everywhere has passed, we bring you the dates of the next Community Days.

These are:

Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17, 2023 Saturday, January 6, 2024 Saturday, January 20, 2024 (classic Community Day) Sunday, February 4, 2024

The Community Days are not the only events that are prepared, we also leave you the dates of other events that we will enjoy the next Season of Pokémon GO:

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Saturday, December 9, 2023 Saturday, December 23, 2023 Sunday, January 14, 2024 Saturday, 27 and Sunday 28, 2024 Sunday, February 11, 2024

Don’t miss the news about December Community Day and everything to come!

Finally, we remind you that you have all the gift codes that currently work here. What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of Pokémon GO at this link.

