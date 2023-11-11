One of the mechanics that Niantic has introduced into Pokémon GO and that trainers liked the most is Zygarde cells.

So much so, that many trainers returned to play in order to get Zygarde in his full form.. As you already know, in order to evolve this Pokémon, cells are needed and they are obtained by following routes within the game. Now, it seems that its collection has a limit:

PSA: you can ONLY hold 250 Zygarde cells maximum

byu/bashford427 inTheSilphRoad

In this Reddit post, this player shares with the community that he wasted an entire day of routes and Zygarde cells because he didn’t know there was a storage limit. Everything indicates that a maximum of 250 cells can be stored, which are what is needed in total to evolve this Pokémon; since there are 50 for its 50% form and 200 for its complete form.

So if you already have 250 cells, do not continue making routes to get cells because this is not going to happen, so it is time for you to evolve your Pokémon. This has been heavily criticized in the Reddit thread, since players only feel frustration with the imposition of these limits, since then their collection loses its fun.

To this have also been added complaints about the difficulty of obtaining cells during the routessince hopefully you can get 1 or 2, which is very frustrating.

