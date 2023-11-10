The legendary birds of the Pokémon universe have offered us a unique repertoire of abilities and iconic moments also in Pokémon GO. Within this type of legendaries we have Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres. It is logical that as a Pokémon trainer or fan of the franchise, you want to know which of the three could serve you the most in certain circumstances and types of combat. In this special article for fans of the game and these 3 Pokémon, we will answer all your questions.

The three legendary birds

The three legendary birds are the most profitable options if we want have a serious advantage in combat. However, if we had to choose one of the three we would be left with Zapdos. It is in fact one of the most cutting-edge and outstanding options chosen by trainers to perform well in the GO Combat League. It has a higher attack statistic than Articuno and Moltres and is also one of the best attackers we have in electric-type PvE mode.

However, both Articulo and Moltres are also good choices since they have very good statistics also for most combats. While Articuno can perform better against combat in the GO Battle League like Zapdos, Moltres is usually used more in raids.

Statistics of the 3 Pokémon

Articuno: 192 Attack; 236 Defense; 207 Stamina; 3540 CP max.

Moltres: 251 Attack; 182 Defense; 207 Stamina; 3917 maximum CP.

Zapdos: 253 attack; 185 Defense; 2017 by Stamina; 3987 maximum CP.

In the end, as happens in this type of comparisons, we want to highlight that the final difference in a fight is made by the coach and the combat strategy you decide to have. In short, if you are looking for an all-around option for higher combat performance, stick with Zapdos.

If what you are looking for is explosiveness and fire damage to face the Pokémon GO raids, designed by Niantic, then Moltres is the best option. While Articuno can perform really well in the GO Battle League.