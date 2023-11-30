This player Pokémon GO has become the protagonist these days for opening a very interesting debate. A debate that revolves around whether “it’s too cold outside” to go hunting for Pokémon. And Pokémon GO is characterized by precisely that, by going outside in search of your favorite Pokémon.

This situation has not taken long to create a whole explanation thread, different sensitivities and ways of perceiving the game. Is it profitable to go out and catch Pokémon with 5 degrees Celsius of temperature outside? Let’s take a look at the trend.

It’s 5 degrees out. Is it worth it?

byu/buttfartsmagee inpokemongo

The Pokémon in question to catch was Salamence, and the player has directly asked the community if it is useful and worth hanging out with. very low temperatures just to catch him. A situation that has been repeated over the years for many coaches.

Sometimes temperatures play tricks on us. The feeling and general opinion of the rest of the coaches was that it was worth going out, that the temperatures are not so low as to stay locked up if the intention is to capture the Salamance It was obvious.

Would you have weathered the storm to get this one? Pokémon?

