Los Companions in Pokémon GO They can help you get Candies, and some of them only require traveling 1 km.

While some players have great beginner’s luck, others are discovering the secrets of the Routes the hard way. Either way, the game is packed with activities with legendary birds, shop boxes, and November 2023 events.

But some Research Tasks require getting a number of Candies through a Companion. In these cases it is good to know which monsters you can complete them with faster, as well as who you can evolve more easily. Here we will review them all.

All the Pokémon that will give you Candy as Companions for traveling 1 km

Los Pokémon GO companions listed below will give you Candies for every kilometer you travel with them as your Companions:

Kanto (1st generation):

Caterpie, Metapod and Butterfree Clefairy and Clefable Geodude, Graveler and Golem Jigglypuff and Wigglytuff Magikarp and Gyarados Pidgey, Pidgeotto and Pidgeot Pikachu and Raichu Rattata and Raticate Spearow and Fearow Weedle, Kakuna and Beedrill Zubat and Golbat

Johto (2nd generation):

Cleffa Crobat Hoothoot and Noctowl Igglybuff Ledyba and Ledian Pichu Remoraid and Octillery Sentret and Furret Slugma and Magcargo Spinarak and Ariados

Hoenn (3rd generation):

Aron, Lairon and Aggron Barboach and Whiscash Gulpin and Swalot Poochyena and Mightyena Spoink and Grumpig Surskit and Masquerain Swablu and Altaria Taillow and Swallow Wailmer and Wailord Whismur, Loudred and Exploud Wurmple, Silcoon, Cascoon, Beautifly and Dustox Zigzagoon and Linoone

Sinnoh (4th generation):

Bidoof y Bibarel

Burmy, Wormadam y Mothim

Cherubi y Cherrim

Kricketot y Kricketune

Starly, Staravia y Staraptor

Unova (5th generation):

Basculin Cotton y Whimsicott Dwebble Y crustle emoolga lillipupup, herdier y stoutland maractus patrat y watch peilil y lilligent pidove, tranquil y unfedert purrloin y lieparddle, swadlon y leavanny tynamo, Electric Elektross Venipede, Whirlipede Y SColede Woobat Y SWOBAT

Kalos (6th generation):

Bunnelby y Diggersby

Fletchling, Fletchinder y Talonflame

Scatterbug, Spewpa y Vivillon

Alola (7th generation):

Cutiefly y Ribombee Grubbin, Charjabug y Vikavolt Pikipek, Trumbeak y Toucannon Stufful y Bewear Wimpod y Golisopod Wishiwashi Yungoos y Gumshoos

Galar (8th generation):

Blipbug, Dottler and Orbeetle Nickit and Thievul Obstagoon Rookidee, Corvisquire and Corviknight Skwovet and Greedent Yamper and Boltund

Paldea (9th generation):

Lechonk y Oinklogne Nymble y Lokix Tadbulb y Bellibolt

How to play with your partner

You will be able to start playing with your Partner when you reach Trainer Level 2 in Pokémon GO.

You do this through Adventures with your Companion, which unlocks a series of activities to do with your Companion. After choosing a Companion, you can tap the respective icon in the lower left corner of the map screen to start using this feature.

Here you will find a menu with the activities you can do with your Partner. To play you will have to select the “Play together” option, which will activate the camera and show you your partner in augmented reality. It’s important to find a flat surface for your Pokémon to fit on before doing this so you don’t run into any problems, although it is possible to disable the AR feature in the settings.

From here, all you need to play with your Companion is to stroke him with a finger. You’ll see a clear flash when you swipe, and the Pokémon may show signs that it’s having fun. From this screen you can also feed your Companion by throwing some Berries at him.

You’ll have to aim for its mouth for it to work, or you’ll have to try again. If you do it successfully, you will win the respective hearts and your Pokémon will be in a good mood. This means that it will join your Adventure and accompany you around the map.