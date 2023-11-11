When we say that sometimes consoles or mobile phones have to be out of reach of children, it’s for a good reason. Sometimes it may be to avoid dangers or inappropriate things, and other times it is so that they do not spoil our games.

That’s what has happened to a Pokémon GO player who has seen how sYour 5-year-old brother has wasted a Master Ball that I had saved for a long time. The Master Ball is a ball that guarantees a Pokémon capture, whatever it may be.

I leave my brother for two minutes…

The worst of all is that the capture was not even epic. It has been a Mareep, one of the most basic Pokémon, and wasting a Master Ball with a specimen like that hurts my heart. In fact, the Pokémon trainers who are reading the note will understand the reason for this player’s “desolation”.

What usually happens in these situations is that being so young, children do not know the meaning of many things that appear in the game, nor their value. This is the situation that perfectly exemplifies why we must always keep an eye on where we leave our console or mobile phone.

This way we will avoid more than one scare.

