Pokémon GO It has one of the most active communities at the moment, and it is one of the most downloaded mobile games in the world. With a community that surprises us every day and brings us new anecdotes, the one we bring you today is the most incredible.

A player has impacted the rest of the coaches with his streak of impressive catches. Something that is very difficult to obtain currently in the game. His post has gone viral in a very short time and has captured the interest of thousands of players.

I’ve done the impossible. Golden razz and ultra ball, plus a really bad trhow three times in a row

byu/cellar_god inpokemongo

Specifically, the player has captured Articuno of Galar and Moltres of Galar in a short interval of time. A feat that doubles its value because it is very rare to find these Pokémon. And it is even rarer to capture them.

In fact he has captured both Pokémon using only a daily incense. Something that has surprised thousands of players and shows that there are very lucky people out there.

