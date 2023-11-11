After several years without having managed to capture a decent Pokémon, a Pokémon GO trainer has managed to highlight a feat that is within the reach of the best coaches in the game. And he has caught his first “shundo” Pokémon.

This type of Pokémon is characterized by being very rare to find and even rarer to catch. Its qualities include being Shiny/variocolor, and also having all its statistics improved to the maximum at the time of its capture.

After 5 years, I got my first ever shundo

byu/N0tHumqn inpokemongo

As can be seen in the publication, we see that the capture of this Pokémon occurred on November 8, 2023, and that it is also a “shundo” type capture, which means that this trainer has been very but How very lucky, since these Pokémon They are very rare to find in Pokémon GO.

And according to the post, it seems that this player had been for 5 long years trying to get a capture of a Pokémon that was of this type. In the end his wish has materialized and become a reality.

