A Pokémon GO player has been surprised by a situation that has caught him completely unexpected. A reward that has come as a result of a completely random encounter in the game, one of those that pay off at the end of the day.

In fact, the player has shared what his Mystery Pokémon has been for the Electric Cup. A meeting that has not gone unnoticed by the entire community that has seen the post and that has been impressed to see what the meeting that this coach has had.

Can’t believe this was my mystery spawn from the Electric Cup basic rewards

byu/beeceeps inpokemongo

We are talking about the encounter that this player received was a Genesect and apparently with HidrROM. If you play Pokémon GO You will know that coming across an encounter of these characteristics is something that is shocking, since it is very rare to see something like this in a game.

However this coach has been lucky enough to get it and take advantage of this special “train”, one of those that rarely happens again.

