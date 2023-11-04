Pokémon GO has a very large volume of players who, as the weeks go by, It never stops surprising us with new and incredible situations. In fact, the protagonist of today’s entry is a player who, after more than 100 attempts, has achieved his goal.

In fact, and to be more specific, they have been a total of 118 attempts. And the truth is that the result has surprised the community after it managed to catch one of the strongest Pokémon that we can currently find in the game.

Did a remote raid at 2 am and finally got the hundo Darkrai after 118 attempts!

byu/PrestyRS inpokemongo

We are talking about the “Hundos”. Hundo are Pokémon with all your stats to the max. If we add an “S” to the word, it means that these Pokémon, in addition to being at the highest level, are also Shiny. In fact, the community has been quite aware of the achievement of the OP of the Reddit post.

Since it is not something that is easily achieved (in sight are the more than 100 total attempts in Pokémon GO). The Darkrai hundo he has achieved has at least been worth it. Well, it has a Total CP 2136 among other highly enhanced features. It seems that all that effort, dedication and patience have paid off.

Via