Pokémon GO tends to constantly offer us new content and interesting Pokémon with which to further expand the already extensive range that surrounds Niantic’s flagship mobile game. And the famous Wooper from Paldea will see how his evolution “Clodsire” is added to Pokémon GO. A most interesting creature to analyze, which will allow us to immerse ourselves again in the lore of Paldea within Pokémon GO. In this article as a guide we will see what the move set of this Pokémon.

Clodsire’s best moveset in Pokémon GO

Clodsire is a poison/ground type Pokémon that is very interesting to analyze and, above all, to understand. Since it is a Pokémon with great damage potential and that primarily uses the movements:

Thanks to this combination of fast and heavy movement, Clodsire can provide a great load of damage on the Pokémon team, so it would be very interesting to have it on our team if we are looking to build a squad that is based on explosive and immediate damage.

Something very interesting about this Pokémon is that if we manage Reach Clodsire’s evolution from Paldea’s Wooper during Community Daywe will have the Megahorn ability

If you evolve Paldean Wooper into Clodsire during Community Day, youYou can also learn Megahorna very effective charged movement that will give us an even greater range of options to do damage in combat.

List of all the moves that Clodsire can learn

Los Moves in Pokémon GO can be divided into fast and heavy/charged. Clodsire has the ability to learn a decent repertoire of both, being more characterized by charged moves. In this list we will tell you all the moves that can be learned by this Pokémon:

Fast

Poison peck Mud shot

Heavy

Earthquake Acid Bomb Hydropulse Megahorn Sharp Rock Sludge Bomb

More details about Clodsire in Pokémon GO

Clodsire will be available in Pokémon GO from November 5, 2023. It will arrive as part of Community Day with Wooper, one of Paldea’s Pokémon that lands in Pokémon GO, expanding the catalog that we will find in the world. Additionally, these are the statistics that Clodsire will supposedly have as a base:

Maximum CP: 2207

Defending: 151

Attack: 127

Stamina/Endurance: 277